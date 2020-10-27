Malawi: Chakwera Calls for Patience On Trimming Presidential Powers

Blantyre — President Lazarus Chakwera is ready to reduce presidential powers as the Tonse Alliance administration is keen to effect this reduction.

During his inauguration at Kamuzu Barracks soon after being sworn in as Malawi president, Chakwera said he will propose legislation to reduce the powers of the presidency.

Speaking during a State House weekly update on Monday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre Press Secretary, Brian Banda said other reductions of powers require legislative and constitutional amendments.

"Trimming presidential powers cannot be done overnight because some of the presidential powers require parliament to deliberate on," he said.

However, Banda said the Malawi leader is committed to relinquishing some of his presidential powers, in an effort to embrace the servant leadership which he has been popularising.

"Currently the president is processing of engaging the ministry of Justice just to make sure that the process is ongoing, some reduction of powers are merely administrative, which the president is already implementing by identifying the areas of government administration that presidents have historically usurped from other institutions," he said.

The president is following all protocols needed and once completed Malawians will be updated on the way forward regarding the issue of reducing powers. "I am just calling for patience from Malawians," appealed Banda.

Meanwhile the president has congratulated the constitutional court judges who have won the coveted Chatham award for handling the presidential election case without fear or favour.