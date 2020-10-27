Namibia: Sexual Violence Dominates Police Reports

27 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

Despite government effort to curb sexual violence against woman and children, rape cases continue to dominate police weekly crime report.

In its recent national crime bulletin, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual violence, having been raped by five male adults from June 2019 until October 2020.

It is alleged that the suspects used to go with the underage victim to their houses and have sexual intercourse with her.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi noted the victim has since received medical treatment and her condition is stable. She was also provided counselling by a social worker.

The perpetrators of this heinous act are yet to be arrested.

Another 17-year old girl at Gibeon also fell prey to sexual predators after she was raped by a 52 years old male suspect at farm Amper-Bo in July this year.

It is said the suspect found the victim watching TV in the sitting room and told her to have sex with him while people are away, which the latter refused.

"It is further alleged that the suspect grabbed her and pushed her against the sofa, and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her against her will. The victim is now reported to be pregnant. The suspect was arrested," the report stated.

The police at Outapi reported that last Friday at Omatelekelo village, Ogongo Constituency, a 33-years old male suspect has forced himself on his 22-year-old girlfriend without her consent.

The suspect was arrested and was expected to appear in court this week.

On Sunday, a 13-year old was sexually violated after a male predator forced her into his room while pointing her with a knife, and then forcefully raped her and fled.

The incident took place at Tumweneni location in Rundu. The Suspect, who was recently released from the police custody, is yet to be arrested.

At Oshakati on Saturday, a 19-year-old female was raped by three male suspects, aged 21, 22 and 30 years. The incident took place at the victim's boyfriend's room.

"Both suspects are the cousins of the victim's boyfriend. During the incident, the victim's boyfriend was not around. It is alleged that the victim was asleep in her boyfriend's room when the suspects entered the room one-by-one.

They allegedly covered the victim with a pillow, strangled her and they all had sexual intercourse with her one-by-one without her consent. All three suspects were arrested," stated the police report.

At Kalkrand on Saturday, a 39-year-old suspect abducted a 22-year old, whom he took to his shack, where he had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The suspect has been arrested.

In a similar case at Arandis on Thursday, another 40-year-old hooligan went to a house, dragged out a 37-year old woman to his room and had sexual intercourse with her without consent.

The suspect was arrested and will appear at Swakopmund Magistrate court this week.

The Namibian newspaper has since taken steps to declare the sexual violence scourge a threat to humanity.

The government has further taken steps to strengthen the fight against gender-based violence, including authorising regular patrols by law enforcement agencies.

