Ethiopia: Ministry Launches Revision Class for Grade 8 , 12 Students

27 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Hizkel Hailu

ADDIS ABABA: - Revision class for grade 8th and 12th students across the country was officially launched yesterday ,Ministry of Education announced..

In connection with the reopening of schools that were closed for the past seven months due to the pandemic, primary and secondary schools at Addis Ababa are reopened to give revision and make students ready for their regional and national exams to be given after 45 days.

On the opening ceremony of revision class at Minilik II School, Getahun Mekuria (Ph.D.), Minister for the Ministry of Education calls former teachers across the nation to teach at their nearby schools. He also started giving revision for Grade 12 students at this school. He further promised to teach them for the coming 45 days based on the school's program.

Beyan Kedir, School Improvement vice Director for Minilik II School at Arada sub city told The Ethiopian Herald his school

has started class through making strong preventive mechanisms of the pandemic. As to him they have disinfect the school compound including student classes and offices before school was opened.

"Currently we are giving revision for about 800 students in 33 classes of which each one of them are sitting on a single chair. Coupled with their sitting arrangement, we have also provided face masks, sanitizers and exercise books for each student in line with the prevention mechanisms," he noted.

Moreover there are about 25 water pipes with hand soaps that help students to wash their hands during their rest and lunch time. He further pledges former teachers who are now at different working status to follow the Minister's path in order to reduce teachers load in the teaching and learning process due to program shifts made for preventing the pandemic.

Daniel Amente, Director for Belay Zeleke Primary school at Gullele Sub City for his part stated they have started the revision class

for grade 8th students yesterday. He also stated that they have offered face mask and some school materials for students besides the awareness action they are making.

As to him, the school is taking all the actions recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia to fight the global pandemic. The school principals further urged parents and teachers to play their part in the fight against the pandemic by helping students apply the required safety measures.

