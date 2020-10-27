Ethiopia: Two Telecom Operators to Join Ethiopian Market Until April 2021

27 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Two new international telecom operators will enter into the Ethiopian market until April 2021 once the due process of competitive bid evaluation is completed, according to Ethiopian Communication Authority.

Briefing journalists on the telecom reform progress on Monday, Director-General of the Authority Balcha Reba said the official disclosure of the two qualified bidders will begin within the coming 15 days.

Highlighting the significance of identifying the well qualified and standardized internationally proven operators, Balcha said financial and technical requirements are crucial alongside other equally important issues like security.

Boosting digital development, building globally standardized telecom industry, enhancing financial capacity of the sector, and increasing accessibility of telecommunication were mentioned among the focus within the reach of the ongoing telecom reform.

Some 12 telecom companies have submitted their expressed of interest to join in the Ethiopian telecom market while the opportunity is open for others too, it was indicated.

The bidders range from Global Partnership for Ethiopia (a consortium of telecom operators made of Vodafone, Vodacom and Safaricom) to presumed Etisalat, and MTN.

It is to be recalled that the government passed a decision opening the telecom sector in two-folds: by selling a minority stake of the incumbent operator, Ethio Telecom and issuance of two additional licenses for telecommunications operators.

Ethiopia became member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 1932.

