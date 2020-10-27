Zimbabwe: Finance Minister Applauds Japanese Government Over Support

26 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has commended the Japanese government for its support towards health and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for exchange of notes for COVID-19 response support project in Harare the Minister said the Japanese support is not limited to the health sector but also agriculture and construction.

"The Government of Japan continues to show their unwavering support towards the health sector as evidenced by the following, support of US$2.75 million for the Procurement of Medical Equipment for Sally Mugabe Children's Hospital which was signed off in January 2020. The procurement of the equipment is currently underway and delivery expected early next year;

"Donation of hospital and medical equipment including anaesthesia machines, bedside monitors, gastrointestinal fiberscopes, infusion pumps washing machines and water heaters for Sally Mugabe Children's Hospital in 2017. This equipment assisted in the smooth running of the hospital," Ncube said

The Minister applauded the Government of Japan for complementing the Government through support towards infrastructure projects in agriculture, transport and education.

"This support includes, the Road Improvement of the Northern Part of the North-South Corridor Project which is one major project that the Government of Japan is currently supporting. This 2.288 billion Japanese Yen (approx. US$20.77 million) project, signed in 2018, entails construction of a climbing lane on the road section between Makuti and Hell's Gate;

"The Grant Aid for Economic-Social Development Project for the Procurement of Cyber-security equipment valued at 390 Japanese Yen (approx. US$3.58 million), also signed in 2018;

"The Development of Nyakomba Irrigation Scheme in Nyanga, Manicaland Province, amounting 1.791 billion Japanese Yen (approx. US$15 million), for the rehabilitation and construction of irrigation system an area measuring 674 hectares. The grant was signed in 2015 and the project was completed in 2019," he said

Ncube said the Government has received grants and technical assistance from the Japanese Government over the years, such as construction, as well as, rehabilitation of the bridge across the Zambezi River at Chirundu, construction of classroom blocks across the country and supply of various items of road construction equipment.

JapanJapan AmbassadorZimbabwe

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.