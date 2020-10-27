Cameroon: CHAN 2020 CAF - Mission Inspects Infrastructure

The experts will begin work in Yaounde tomorrow October 28, 2020.

A 12-man delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) led by the First Vice President, Constant Omari is in the country for a five-day working visit. The last group of the delegation arrives in the country today October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on board an Air France flight. The visit is the last for CAF ahead of the 2020 Total Africa Cup of Nations before the start of the competition in January 2021. Even though the competition will take place in 2021 the name remains CHAN 2020. The delegation is expected to be in Cameroon from October 27 to 31, 2020.

During their stay in the country, the experts will inspect facilities for the 2020 CHAN including stadiums, training fields, potential team base camps and other related projects in the different venues. At the moment some of the training fields are in a poor state. The Yaounde Military Stadium that was chosen as training field for the competition is in a state of deterioration after the infrastructure was transformed into a COVID-19 centre. However, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has assured that the two annex stadiums of the Olembe Sports Complex under construction will serve as training grounds for the CHAN. He made the assurance during an inspection visit to the Olembe site on October 22, 2020. The two annex stadiums have 1,500 seats each and are almost completed.

Also, during the draw of the CHAN in February the different delegations identified the hotels and some were even attributed hotels. But due to the suspension of sports activities because of the coronavirus pandemic it is not certain whether these facilities are still available. The CAF inspection team will have to ensure that these structures are still available and ready to host the delegations.