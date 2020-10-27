Malawi: Ugandan Nationals Arrested for Overstay

Lilongwe — The Central Region Immigration Office in Lilongwe on Thursday arrested two foreign nationals of Ugandan origin for residing in the country without proper documents.

The two suspects were identified as Rashid Mukiibi, 30, and Moses Lubega, 23, both from Kampala District in Uganda.

Spokesperson for Central Region Immigration Office, Inspector Ealack Banda told Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Lilongwe the two suspects were staying in Area 23 in the city.

The publicist also disclosed that their office is also keeping in custody a Nigerian National, Bethram Osinachi Ibe, 36 who was arrested by Lingadzi Police on Wednesday, 2020.

"The police handed over Osinachi to our office where it was found that he has also no legal papers allowing him to stay in the country.

"The three foreign suspects entered the country legally but after their permits expired, they didn't make extensions to prolong their stay," he said.

The Immigration PRO said staying without proper legal papers in the country is violating of Section 21 (1) of the Malawi Immigration Act, which requires that every foreign national living in the country should have proper papers.

The three foreign suspects are expected to be taken to court soon.