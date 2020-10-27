Namibia: Omas Consumption Can Drive Agro Value Chain Creation

PROCUREMENT of local agro products by government offices, ministries and agencies (OMAs), is becoming crucial for value chain creation and the survival of the agro sector.

Apart from more than 4 000 producers who are struggling to find a market for their fresh produce and grain around the country, the government established value-chain-creation-facilitator Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta) commercialisation plan cannot take off without OMAs' buying power.

Amta was established in 2013 to facilitate access to market by small and medium scale agricultural producers and agro processors and enhance national and household food security.

Amta was tasked to be a central procurement agent for agro products, and to provide an essential link between OMAs and local agro-producers.

However, this link is proving hard to cement according to the sales data from Amta, as OMAs are reluctant to procure locally produced fresh produce and grain.

Any update from Amta's managing director, Lucas Lungameni, indicated that "currently, there are four OMAs sourcing produce from Amta through six contracted catering institutions".

He added that they do not have stable and reliable supply contracts from government institutions (OMAs) yet, as most contracts are up for tender.

THE FUSS

To reduce dependence on government bailout and enable capacity to take up local fresh produce, Amta was tasked to come up with a viable plan to commercialise its activities.

The plan which is titled 'Amta Five-Year Intergrated Strategic Business Plan' was submitted to the Ministry of Public Enterprises for approval.

However, that plan hinges on the willingness of OMAs procuring locally produced agro products.

"Amta's business plan is geared primarily towards servicing public institutions through their respective appointed service providers," said Lungameni.

He continued that the market-led approach dictates that "we first need to secure market commitment, and then translate those demand figures into production programmes with various producers".

Lungameni explained that the much sought-after government support is more on market access to the OMAs' consumption expenditure.

This means Amta needs the government to make its OMAs provide a market for the small-scale farmers among other suppliers.

"Once the OMAs market is secured, Amta converts this demand figures into cropping programmes, which we assign to various producers with a production contract," explained Lungameni.

He said once producers have reliable supply contracts, they can easily approach funding institutions such as Agribank to source seasonal loans for inputs and related production resources based on such agreements.

Currently, with no reliable market and supply contracts, it is hard for a farmer to convince the financier, given their unpredictable and volatile cash flows.

Lungameni said they currently have supply agreements with some catering institutions supplying schools, hospitals and NDF bases and they are also supplying some of the institutions through Amta, albeit on an ad hoc basis.

WHO IS BUYING LOCAL?

On horticulture, Amta sources from an average of 250 producers annually from areas such as Olushandja (55), Salem (20), Sikondo (10), Kopano (10) Karst (10) and other farmers (135).

In terms of grain, on average, Amta buys surplus white maize and mahangu grain from (Kavango West 103; Kavango East 200; Otjozondjupa 20; Zambezi region 2 650; Omusati 136; Oshana 167; Ohangwena 173 and Oshikoto 408) producers.

Five commercial farmers (Oshikoto, Kavango West and East and Otjozondjupa regions) and five government farms and projects market grain to Amta depending on the annual production.

According to Amta, OMAs procurement is the least, accounting for close to 19% of the national fresh produce business hubs (NFPBHs) throughput.

While wholesalers and retailers account for about 28% of the total throughput, informal traders (vendors) absorb 32% of the agency's total throughput, and walk-in customers account for the remaining 21%.

Lungameni said there is progress with a few of the OMAs, "we are looking forward to most of them coming on board soon since the Central Procurement Board has incorporated Amta in the tender requirement of various OMAs to supply food to government institutions".

He added that once they finalise the supply commitments, Amta can plan accordingly with the producers and be able to successfully serve the market with local produce.

Currently, one of the biggest agro-linked tender challenge is to supply government school hostels which is being reviewed by the bid evaluation committee, according to the latest update from the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN).

The reluctance of OMAs and their mysterious procurement is on top of the directive by Cabinet that all government institutions, including the ministry of education procure fresh produce from Amta.

The CPBN said they have taken notice of the directive, and the Amta board has been incorporated into the evaluation of the current food tender bids.

The board explained that successful bidders are further required to procure locally produced foodstuffs including meat, fish, dairy and poultry products.

Service providers north of the veterinary cordon fence are required to produce letters of intent for the supply or sourcing of fresh produce, meat from local producers or suppliers north of the cordon fence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For this purpose, all bidders should obtain supply agreements or letters of intent with registered fresh produce farmers or Meat Board registered abattoirs (in the case of meat) in those regions," explained the board.

The board also decided that the tender will be allocated in nine lots, meaning that nine different bidders will benefit from the bid.

During the past five years, the average local production market of white maize was 49 281 tonnes compared to the importation of 102 400 tonnes.

For mahangu, the average local production marketed was 1 259 tonnes compared to the importation of 3 870 tonnes.

Lungameni said since imports are higher than local production, farmers always have the opportunity to increase their production to meet the local demand.

Amta is only able to absorb 15% of the total demand because of the available silo capacity of 22 900 tonnes with the rest taken up by the millers.

In terms of horticulture production, last year's local production was 38 435 tonnes of which Amta absorbed only 4%.

The total imports was 60 193 tonnes - therefore, producers are urged to increase production for import substitution.

Producers are urged to register with Amta in order to prepare and agree their cropping programmes.