Namibia: Art Gallery Boss Refuses to Explain Suspensions

The chief executive officer of the National Art Gallery of Namibia, Snobia Kaputu, has refused to explain why 10 employees had been suspended.

Some employees of the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) claimed last week that the suspended employees had questioned an "irregular" award of a N$177 000 tender to draft the organization's five-year strategic plan.

An employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claims the 10 were suspended for speaking out against corruption and maladministration at the NAGN.

The employee also accused Kaputu of advising Lavenham Investments CC, which was awarded the tender, to submit bid documents before the tender was even advertised. The truth of this claim could not be established.

A suspension letter seen by The Namibian does not state why the employee were suspended.

"This letter confirms that you are suspended from work without pay from today, 13 October 2020, pending investigation and the outcome of a disciplinary hearing," Kaputu said in the letter.

She denied that the employees were suspended for questioning the tender.

"Not true, not the reason for their suspension. I assume that they have already shared their suspension letters and charge sheets with you, if not, I recommend that you request same from them to obtain the right information. I am not at liberty to discuss staff disciplinary matters with the media. If they were honest, they will share with you their charges," she said.

The Namibian understands that the tender was first allocated to Business & Entrepreneurship Training Centre but was later awarded to Lavenham Investments CC.

On 22 July, NAGN legal officer Martha Ruider, wrote to Business & Entrepreneurship Training Centre's director Shaderick Simpungwe, requesting him to reduce the bid amount from N$172 900 to N$154 000, the estimated amount for the project.

"Your company is one of the three companies recommended for the bid award but offered prices beyond the estimated amount. The estimated amount for the project is N$154 000 while your offer is N$172 900, with the difference of N$18- 488 which is 12% beyond the estimated amount," Ruider wrote.

Ironically, the NAGN awarded the tender to Lavenham Investments CC for N$177 000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Records at the Business Intellectual Property Authority show that Lavenham Investment is owned by Sakaria Nikodemus and a Zimbabwean national Corlen Masunda.

"After a detailed analysis of the two companies, I came to the conclusion that Lavenham Investments CC stands out in the technical and methodology approach, notwithstanding the difference of N$4 000 in their respective quotes," Kaputu wrote to NAGN head of the procurement committee Charles Neib.

She added: "I am therefore requesting you to proceed with awarding the bid for the facilitation of the strategic plan workshop, drafting of the five-year strategic plan and review of the staff structure for the National Art Gallery of Namibia."

A leaked e-mail shows that an outsider tried to submit bid documents a day before the tender was advertised.

"Dear Snobia, I sent back a gentleman this morning who apparently you instructed to come and drop bidding documents at my office. Our bidding documents are only being sold as from Monday, 29 June 2020 onwards. I don't know where he got the documents from already at this stage. I told him to write a report to you that I refused to accept this bid," Ruider wrote to Kaputu.

Simpungwe declined to comment on the matter.