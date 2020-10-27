Nigeria: Finally, #EndSARS Sponsors Revealed

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has exposed those behind ENDSARS protests in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV (Sunrise Daily programme), Bello who defeated Senator Dino Melaye in November 18, 2019 Kogi state governorship election, emphatically stated that the nationwide #ENDSARS protests was politically motivated.

He maintained that the protest was nothing but a play out of 2023 general elections by few individuals in the country.

"This is 2023 playing out by few individuals who felt they can continue to use us in this country", he said.

Similarly, when asked to list the politically motivators, Bello opined, that they are "those who set them up, by Politicians who have hands in Endsars.

"By those who continued to shift the goal post when the demands were met, those who continued to profiteer from it."

His words:

"Dear Nigerians, let me tell you, what is happening today, this so-called #EndSARS is politically motivated.

"Whether anybody says it or not, I am saying it once again and you can quote me anywhere, any day and I will prove it to you.

"Why will you demand for five for five items which was granted and you refused to take it. Which struggle, agitation or uprising across the world has ever succeeded without leadership?.

"100 per cent, I agree (with the agitations of the protesters) but if you look at what is happening today, you will have no option than to classify it as politically motivated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And let me tell you it is a ploy to set the youths of this country against one another.

When asked to list those who are politically motivating the protesters, Bello opined: "By those who set them up. By Politicians who have hands in Endsars.

"By those who continued to shift the goal post when the demands were met, those who continued to profiteer from it.

"Not everybody believes in ending the SARS. And if you say SARS are even wrong in doing one thing or the other, the best way to agitate was to even ask for a total security overhaul.

"This is 2023 playing out by few individuals who felt they can continue to use us in this country. I urge all youths to please return back home."

vanguardngr.com