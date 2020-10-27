Namibia: Finance Ministry to Host Workshop At Walvis

Walvis Bay — The finance ministry will conduct a two-day workshop here on Wednesday and Thursday on the implementation of the unique consignment reference (UCR) usage within the customs clearance operations for both import and export in the ASYCUDA World System.

ASYCUDA is a computerised customs management system, which covers most foreign trade procedures. The system handles manifests and customs declarations, accounting procedures, and warehousing manifest and suspense procedures

Spokesperson of the ministry Tonateni Shidhudhu last week told New Era the workshop is targeting all customs officials, exporters, importers as well as clearing and forwarding agents in the country.

According to Shidhudhu, the ministry's the directorate of Customs & Excise in conjunction with Southern African Customs Union (SACU) will be implementing the usage of UCR for the consignments between Namibia Customs and Excise and South African Revenue Services (SARS) for a start.

"The UCR is a reference number used in tracking the movement of goods between the supplier and the customer. The World Customs Organisation (WCO) recommended the UCR be used by international trade players, including customs administration in tracking the movement of goods from the consignor to the consignee. The UCR would be used to link declarations between two or more countries," he explained.

He added that the UCR will enhance trade security and facilitation in the frameworks of the international supply chain, while also facilitating the implementation of the Information Technology Utility Business (IT UB) "Your Export is My Entry" (YEME)Process.

"The UCR also ensures traceability of consignments and facilitates trade date reconciliation and also assists in the alignment with WCO data model and aid in the consignment pre-clearance process.

"There are more than 100 clearing agents in Walvis Bay and being the biggest harbour town in our country, we would like all the stakeholders to take this workshop seriously to understand the implementation of UCR, which is part of customs modernisation," Shidhudhu said.

According to him, the ministry will also use the opportunity to engage traders, clearing agents and interested parties on the new requirements for clearing agents, which will come into force in January