Tanzania: Press Briefing Notes On Tanzania

27 October 2020
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)
document

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

Location: Geneva

Date: 27 October 2020

We have been following with concern the shrinking of democratic space in the country, with worrying reports of intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrests and physical attacks against political opponents, journalists, women human rights defenders and other activists.

This repression of dissenting voices intensified in the lead up to the elections, when the rights to freedom of expression and political participation should be upheld, not repressed. The elections take place tomorrow.

We are particularly alarmed by reports that three people were reportedly killed last night and others injured on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago where police fired live ammunition in clashes with opposition supporters. We urge the authorities to ensure prompt, transparent, independent investigations into the incident and urge all actors to refrain from any acts of violence.

We call on all relevant actors to ensure that the elections take place in a peaceful, inclusive and participatory manner, with people being able to cast their votes free of fear and intimidation.

Read the original article on OHCHR.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations Human Rights. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: OHCHR

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.