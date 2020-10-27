Tanzania Votes - but Opposition Fears of Foul Play Include Printing of the Ballots

analysis

Opposition parties in Tanzania have expressed worries that the country's elections will be rigged -- and they say the printing of the ballots could have had a hand in it.

Tanzanian voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow, but some in the opposition are already crying foul about the election process. Zitto Kabwe, leader of the opposition ACT Wazalendo party, said there's a concern that Tanzania's National Electoral Commission might be trying to rig elections by keeping secret details of the contract for the printing of ballots.

Johannesburg-based Ren-Form CC has confirmed that it had printed and delivered the ballots in time for Tanzania's elections, and sales manager JP du Sart has denied any irregularities. Printing ballots for elections is "a very sensitive, high-security project", he said. "We received the contract and signed it aeons ago, and the ballot papers were already delivered at the beginning of October."

He said the original contract stipulated 99 million ballots for Tanzania's presidential, parliamentary and local elections, all taking place simultaneously, but fewer might have been delivered. "The quantities dropped based on delimitation as well as uncontested constituencies," he said. Tanzania has just over 29 million registered voters.

Ren-Form had completed...