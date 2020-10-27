South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture Sends Condolences to Family of Author, Dr G.a Malindzisa

27 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture pays tribute to an acclaimed and prolific Siswati author Dr G.A Malindzisa

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture would like to send its warmest condolences to the family of the late Siswati prolific author Dr G.A Malindzisa. Dr Malindzisa is one of the literary giants the country has ever produced when it comes to Siswati language and literature. He was involved in many language projects implemented by the Department, including current and published Terminology projects. Dr Malindzisa made an enormous contribution in the literary sector and this was made possible through his knowledge of Siswati language and literature in general. His publications include amongst others the following short stories, novels and plays, etc:

Hawu babe! Walutfota Lolumanti, Sandla Semtsetfo, Livi Lalabaphansi, Sekuhlonywe Tintsi, Sekuhlwile, Lifu Lelimnyama, Umhlaba Uyahlaba, Letiphuma Embiteni, etc.

His publication titled 'Hawu babe' was identified as one of the classics that was reprinted through the departmental project implemented by the National Library of South Africa. Dr Malindzisa remains a role model for younger linguists and authors for his literary work in Siswati. Dr Malindzisa's sterling contribution towards the development and recognition of Siswati will be missed by all who interacted with him. The writings of this literary giant lives on and will remain a gift to the nation for future generations.

Our sincere condolences to the Malindzisa family, friends and fellow authors and the entire country. May you be consoled and treasured for the many memories you had with this fallen giant who wrote and told stories that we will forever cherish and enjoy reading.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.