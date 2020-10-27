Ghana: If Nana Addo Has Brought Free SHS, What Else Can't He Do for Ghana? Adeiso Cheif Asks

After fulfilling his promise to make senior high education free for all, President Nana Akufo-Addo can be trusted to deliver further promises to Ghanaians, the Chief of Adeiso, Osabarima Asare Oduro II has said.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of Adeiso during the visit of Vice President Bawumia on Sunday, Osabarima was full of praise for the leadership and vision of President Akufo-Addo, especially his landmark intervention to provide free secondary education for all Ghanaian children.

Osabarima described the Free SHS intervention by President Akufo-Addo as unprecedented, and prayed for God to bless the President for prioritising the future of all Ghanaian children.

"Akufo-Addo is not the only person who has been President of Ghana, but he is the only person who has done what no one has ever done," Osabarima Asare Oduro II said, in reference to the Free SHS.

To underline the significance and impact of Free SHS, Osabarima Oduro II shared an emotional personal story of how his parents struggled to raise money to pay his fees when he was in secondary school.

"The reason I'm commending Nana Addo is because when I was in secondary school, I could miss school for about two weeks because my mother didn't have money to pay my fees. Many of my friends also missed school because their parents could not afford to pay their fees.

"Today we have a President who says regardless of who you are or where you are from, he is providing Free SHS for every child. Who will do this?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"God will bless Nana Addo and bless him more.

"What the President, his Vice and his government have done for Ghana, I want to send a special message to the President that the people of Adeiso are so grateful to him."

The Adeiso Chief also praised the sincerity of the President in delivering his promises, adding that having delivered Free SHS, he is capable of delivering any other promise.

"If the President has been able to take care of children's education, what else do you want that the President can't do for you?

"I have so many things to ask from the President on behalf of my people but today I won't do that. Today, I want to appreciate the President for what he is doing for the country and I want to urge the people of Adeiso to spare two minutes of their time and pray for the President and his Vice President."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia thanked the Chiefs of Adeiso and its environs for appreciating the all-inclusive development agenda of President Akufo-Addo.

He urged them to rally behind the President and the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Upper West Akim Constituency, Frederick Obeng Adom, because the NPP has proved to be a party with the vision to transform the country.

The Vice President is on a three-day tour of the Eastern Region.