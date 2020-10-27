Ethiopia: 'Patriotism Must Prevail Over Egotism for Building Peaceful, Prosperous Nation,' Obang Meto

interview

We have now witnessed citizens who would like to obliterate their country via expressly uttering their shameful voices. Some irresponsible Ethiopians residing abroad, perhaps clicks of anti-Ethiopia elements, have been heard shouting "Down, Down Ethiopia!" and others at home shouting "There will be no government after September 30".Why did they do this? What is their reason? And when we ask such questions, many people agree on one thing: If the country is at peace, their bread will be cut off, and if it is destabilized, they might have chance to loot not to rule, of course.

Opposing this evil thought, Obang Meto, a human rights activist, is one of the participants of the "Long Live Ethiopia!" movement to find solutions to the country's problems. The Ethiopian Press Agency had a stay with him to discuss what the movement is doing and the current situation in the country.

Excerpts:

What is the basis of "Ethiopia exists and will continue" movement"?

The movement was started by Ethiopians living abroad. The foundation is to give Ethiopia a voice because it is under tense. To explain to those who do not know why things have left their footing; to tell those who have caused the problem that we know them and the need to stand together for the good of the country.

In particular, it is intended to inform citizens, both at home and abroad, that the problems are not serving growth but destruction. If scholars, politicians and officials in Ethiopia are passive toward Ethiopia's issue, we have to go active with them to adjusting them through supporting the movement. The task has been accomplished as it is necessary to take appropriate actions to curb the misconduct in all directions. It will continue in different ways in the future.

Acts of violence are causing great unrest. Where does this emanate from, do you think?

There is a conspiracy against us not to love and accept ourselves that prevents us from growing up. We are made not to believe in history but to live in hatred. When the deepest hatred in our minds finds its way into the water, it flows like a canal. That is why it is so difficult for us to understand. Since the source is one and the same, those hate the country and power-seekers as well as countries seeking to benefit from Ethiopia; they have guided us in their own way.

The emergence of countries that have been defeated in various ways to reciprocate their resentment; breaking out silence of those deprived of power and interests; the government's neglect of its responsibilities and the opening of the road to plunders have led us blind to the exploding of a land mine and the consequences.

Why do the superpowers extend their hand over Ethiopia's existence?

The reason that Ethiopia is a country with many possessions. Its natural resources make it one of the most desirable countries.

The other is regrets of the white's defeated history that sustained until now. They strive to repay their debts. This would destabilize the country. They do this, not by themselves, but by our own people-betrayals in particular. They stifle our strong sense of patriotism. A citizen who does not love himself does not respect others. He runs in the track prepared for him and says 'down' the country. In the same way, self-centered ones like Egypt strongly want us to be unstable. Beyond that, those who seek our natural resources also do so.

No white became rich without black; no white saw his body without black, no white relieved without the labor of black. Therefore, they are well aware of the strength and resilience of blacks and of natural resources; they pass it on to their children. If we are not ashamed, they will not be able to stand up, and they will take advantage of a different opportunity. So they succeed by following what we are doing in our generation and doing the opposite. That's why they want us.

Bringing unity and maintaining peace in a country where ethnic identity is more important than nationalism is a challenge. What is built on the citizen's mind is white supremacy than nationalism. Therefore, we want them to be our rulers, our managers and our property including our own to be theirs. This, in turn, made us backward in good governance and education and not to realize that our civilization and our freedom will make us above anyone else's. To fight this, let us first honor ourselves; then let's save our country from the enemy.

Why do so many people feel so scared because of the current situation?

The poisonous speech controlled their mind and there is much seen in practice. Therefore, it is impossible to be unscarred. This fear is not limited to the environment and the neighborhood; it also casts doubt on individuals. A person who has marital and other interaction with others always lives in fear, because he does not know the source of the problem.

It is not uncommon today to say that this is not yours; it has become a habit to say go away from my expanse. What, then, is the key to not being afraid? Various things do not arise without reason and interest. So the masterminds that are frightening people are the beneficiaries, not the patriots and those who want to serve the people.

Do the citizens understand the meaning of 'A country' in your view?

As to me it is hard to say 'yes'. Country means oneself; it is the largest family; it is the secret of human existence and natural resources; it is Power; it is also labor and work. So if one is broken, there is no peace for the other. It will be difficult for the country to maintain peace. And as a result, I believe we have a long way to go to understand the meaning of the country since the idea of 'it will breakup' is so widespread. Disagreement between leaders and officials, in particular, has magnified this.

The government has not been able to stop what it should have done in time. It is keeping silent observing human rights being violated and death of citizens in particular. Therefore, I believe that the sovereignty and welfare of the people has not been taken into account. Paying for the silence does not end today. It opens the door for the division among nations that passes to generations to come. If such things had happened in other lands, the governments would have apologized to the people. They also would have planned to solve problems with the people. But our government is covering things up with other activities. It did not even try to get the people to come up with a solution.

How is unity described earlier and now?

Many things can be said in the past. It was a provocation and a power struggle. But no one can negotiate over national unity. Even neighbors do not consider conflict among them. Reconciliation through family ties takes the upper hand over any kind of conflict. And when it comes to the country,

they will fight for the independence of their country regardless of any difference. Many countries have witnessed this. They were able to control millions of people overnight, but they were humiliated for failing to win 500,000 during Adwa. This is because our unity is a force to be reckoned with.

No one is born into a single nation. We have a mixed identity. This prevents us from being assigned to one nation. We vividly see that we are product of love and fellowship. But today, in the 21st century world, when things are changing, we are living in backwardness. Because when a neighbor is killed, when houses and religious institutions are set on fire, when one is crucified upside down and when a person is slaughtered for the identity he is not responsible to, everyone is keeping silent rather than taking action to stop doing wrong.

Both the government and the people know that lack of solidarity not only destroys the family, but also the neighboring and even the nation. But I do not understand why silence has been chosen and national dignity has been abandoned. But I feel something. Those who want power but not the unity of the country are making citizens squabbling depriving them of the power of solidarity.

If the source of all this trouble is the government's procrastination, do you think there will be no further threat?

Much of the problems come from the government's silence and lack of action. As long as there is no genuine reconciliation and national unity, the threat will not diminish but will increase. Human rights issues are a major source of concern. The main responsibility of the government is to protect the rights of citizens; correcting and forgiving the wrong doers and work together to solve the problem. However, many responsibilities are being ignored.

And the unresolved loss of life is the result of the government's inaction, not anyone else's. This would not have happened if it had been able to identify the culprits and hold them accountable from time to time. No one would be in danger. But studying and seeing the problem; continued not to believe, the number of thieves has grown as a result of non-accountability.

Working to solve problems is to prevent other problems from happening again. However, the fact that the government still continues allowing this shows that it cannot be held accountable. Ignoring truth on the ground will not bear solution; rather it will only aggravate the problem. And since we are the ones who are being killed and dying, it is better for us to find a solution.

It is said that fellowship is prevalent even today. Is it because of the government or the people?

The answer is one and the same, the people. The first thing to remember is that if we forget the past, we will not see the future. As a result, the people continued to live in harmony with one another. But as a government, many things are missing. When previous governments, such as Haile Selassie and the like, arose, they valued unity. They did not bargain because they know that there is no country without unity.

The people, in turn, kept this in mind. For this the display is social security gatherings locally known as Iqub and Idir and the like and the expansion of such social thinking and the existence of these things.

It is possible to cite many manifestations of unity as a nation. The main one is Adwa. If we were not united, we would not be able to defeat Italy. But for the sake of their fellowship and patriotism, our forefathers fought and died for their country, not for their ethnic and family; they made history that speaks louder to the world. When people give responsibility of governing to the administration, they mean that it should also protect their freedom and save them from trouble. Today, however, the people are immersed in the useless ideas the government made against them. This is the thinking of ethnicity that has developed hatred to others.

Surma community is a sign that the people are still united. When the EPRDF went to sow the seeds of lies, they embarrassed it. They told the people to provide them with three important things which were not given to them: speaking in their own language; making them not to go naked and being honored as human beings.

Surma's fathers wisely replied with clever speech. They communicated through an interpreter. So, their language is not affected. They also answered: "Why are you here if we are not human?" For their third speech, there is no future without the past, because our nakedness today is not given to us by the government, but inherited by our culture. So if you have any other reason, you should bring it, but this is not the reason, it is contempt. Therefore, it is necessary to bring together such sincere and patriotic citizens by abandoning all untruths. Citizens that show malevolence for fellowship should be intimidated.

Do you think the main problem of our country is the result of TPLF's seed?

Yes, definitely. The EPRDF still exists today, because all but the TPLF changed their names, not their identities. Thus, the process is not of the public but of group and politics. This caused lack of unifying constitution; allowed the constitution give more unnecessary freedom; prevented the creation of a common history; allowed ethnic organizations and the leaders become nationalists, not concerned for Ethiopia and its citizens.

As long as the constitution is not changed, nothing will be changed. A whole generation is made up of ethnic identities. Individual personality is put aside. In terms of leadership, the same government is leading our country now and yesterday. Therefore, I do not think it is necessary to wait for an election to amend or change the constitution. So far no leader has been elected with the will of the people. It has been self-appointed and self-governing. Therefore, just as they have solved other problems at once, they must amend the constitution to bring relief to the people. Much needs to be done, especially in the area of human rights.

In this regard, how do you view the idea of nations, nationalities and peoples?

This is not necessary in the existing situation of our country. When we sing about a nation, people are divided. It has made the country longing for the past. It also gave special attention to the rights of nations, not human rights. It brought forth a nation that is prominent and inviolable.

If we say that nations and nationalities are equal, celebrating one day solely does not bring the reality. Equality needs to be worked out in every nation. It is necessary to reach out to those who have not accessible with education, water, health and other development access. It is difficult to protect the rights of others through appointing a nation's leader. It is foolish and wrong to say that it is important to think about nations and nationalities without respecting the rights of those outside the nation.

The thought has expanded our problems, and it has forced us to open our doors to other countries. In this way, they are trading in our name, knowing that which nation is in disagreement with which one. Besides, being supporters and traders of our disagreements, they say that Ethiopians are in conflict with each other while the conflict is between one nation and the other. Just as there are people who are benefited from Ethiopia when it is divided, there are many foreigners who are benefited from the incident. So what is the sacrifice for?

Therefore, it is more important today than ever to create pure Ethiopian citizens putting aside these bodies. It is a must to get organized and say 'No' to those plays such a gambling by us. The government should say no more killing. The people should also get organized and stand together to expose the guilty even if their children.

Ethnic thinking does not understand that human means knowledge, power, wealth, law and conscience. It does not know that the existence of a man is the basis of the other's being. To illustrate, when an animal is born, it walks on all its four legs immediately. But a human being cannot do this without his mother's help. And those

who come up with this idea are not for good, but for destruction.

Therefore, we need to say enough about those who have forgotten that they are human. The people are now fighting for peace and prosperity, for we have seen in many ways that they have added fuel to fire when we were in mutual destruction and when we ended up with each other. It is the role of those who seek humanity to stand against this evil deed. When everything is on the right track, the country will be at peace, and this must be the responsibility of every leader.

How do these ideas view with regard to human rights?

If everyone cannot be free, a single individual cannot be free and stand alone. Those who have such an attitude have not humanity and are not interested in human affairs; human rights are not their agenda, but they are more interested in their own belly issues. Previously, it was the government that used to arrest and ostracizes people; it was the agent of torture and oppression because it has the capacity and the energy. Today, however, things have changed. The bully has become an individual that makes a neighbor kill his neighbor and that forces people flee their area. Unprecedented action and news are being heard. And I have no choice but to say that it makes human rights unthinkable and not existing at the national level.

What can be done to ensure a lasting solution for the future of our country?

Above all, the public must understand that there is a problem and that the conspirators are doing this. They should also know that they are in danger. They then need to devise a way to prevent gamblers' evil deeds. Return by teaching those who are willing to learn from their mistakes; those who do not learn should also be kept out of the game. Working together to avoid misunderstandings should be a priority. This means that we must protect ourselves from what we call our own.

A common goal is also needed. Scholars and politicians, in particular, need to agree. It is also necessary to gather in a tent so that public relations need not make basis on mourning. It is important to bring this together in the right way, because it determines who is pretending and who is right. It is especially important to emphasize that the vow for no more killing is the solution to the problem.

The government, on the other hand, must work to ensure that Ethiopia's truth is not a hidden fire. People's unified stance was seen when the truth came out as soon as Dr. Abiy's coming to power. Therefore, he must save the country as a leader who can show this truth.

Since every era is measured by its generation, we will brighten our future as we beautify our day; we also make our history known by creating a good generation. Therefore, it is important to think about this and act accordingly. A country is not a private water pipe by which a single person wants to fill his jar with the water, but it belongs to all of us. Therefore, let us do our part believing that prioritizing our country is the solution to all our problems.