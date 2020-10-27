Morocco, Comoros Sign Five Cooperation Agreements

Rabat — Morocco and the Union of the Comoros signed, Monday in Rabat, five cooperation agreements touching on diplomatic training, communities living abroad, agriculture and health, in addition to a mechanism for political consultations.

These agreements were signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita and his Comoran counterpart Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, following bilateral talks.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations between Foreign Ministries of Morocco and the Union of the Comoros.

Another MoU was signed in the area of diplomatic training. It provides for establishing a mutual partnership in the area of diplomatic training, particularly the training of young diplomats and in terms of experience and information exchange in the area of diplomacy and international relations.

The third MoU touches on the management of the communities established abroad and migration affairs. It aims to establish a cooperation framework that will enable the two countries share achievements and experiences in the areas of management of the affairs of communities residing abroad.

The fourth agreement touches on agriculture as it aims to establish a general framework for cooperation through several actions pertaining to vocational training, irrigation and water management, in addition to agricultural and agri-food value chains. It also touches on promoting farms' creation and the safety of food and agricultural products.

A cooperation protocol was also signed in the area of health with the aim of establishing a health cooperation program between the two countries to improve the health of their people.