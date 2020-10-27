Morocco: Covid-19 - Epidemiological Situation Quickly Changed Despite Achievements (Minister)

27 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Despite the achievements and positive results that were obtained, the epidemiological situation linked to Covid-19 has quickly changed due to the large number of clusters, said, Monday in Rabat, Minister of Health, Khalid Ait Taleb.

During the oral questions session at the House of Representatives, he said that the extension of the state of health emergency currently in force is due to the sharp increase in the daily number of contaminations, largely exceeding what has been recorded during the first weeks and months.

He explained, in this regard, that the average number of daily contaminations recorded, during the period of quarantine until June 11, did not exceed 86 cases in 24 hours, while the average of infections doubled almost fifteen times since the lifting of quarantine restrictions to date, increasing to 1,363 cases/24h.

In addition, the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units has risen from 5% at the outbreak of the pandemic to 31.3% today, he said, noting that the lack of commitment from some companies and citizens to the recommended preventive measures has pushed the government to extend the state of emergency.

In this regard, the Minister recalled that the health authorities have taken a series of urgent measures to contain the virus clusters and broaden health care for patients, by setting up central committees tasked with monitoring the epidemiological situation in regions where the number of cases has increased significantly and by forming a commission of experts to monitor the epidemiological situation, in addition to supporting the medical staff working in the affected areas by sending additional teams (civilian and military).

The Ministry of Health recently pledged to proactively take urgent measures to generalize a promising vaccine against the coronavirus throughout the Kingdom and to ensure a sufficient stock of vaccines after encouraging results obtained by clinical trials, he said.

In this regard, Ait Taleb recalled that a meeting was held on October 8 with the regional health directors in order to inform them of the details of the upcoming vaccination campaign and to ensure good preparation by providing the resources and logistical means to carry it out "as soon as the vaccine enters its approval phase and becomes available worldwide".

