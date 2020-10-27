Morocco: Kingdom's Territorial Integrity Is Out of Discussion (FM of Comoros)

27 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The territorial integrity of the Kingdom is out of discussion, said, Monday in Rabat, the Comorian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in charge of the Diaspora, Dhoihir Dhoulkama, emphasizing that the Sahara is a Moroccan land.

"The Sahara is a Moroccan land, we have said it and we will say it everywhere," insisted Dhoulkama during a joint press briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita, after the inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of the Union of the Comoros in Rabat.

"The territorial integrity of the Kingdom is out of discussion, it is a given," he said, noting that the opening by his country of a consulate in Laâyoune is a testimony of its attachment to the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

For his part, Bourita thanked the Union of the Comoros for its steadfast support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The Comoros have been at the forefront of Morocco's support for its territorial integrity within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union, the United Nations and all regional and international bodies, noted the Minister, recalling that the Union of the Comoros was the first country to open a consulate in Laâyoune.

Read the original article on MAP.

