South Africa: Supa Dimama Senior Citizens Centre - Love and Care for the Elderly

Shoprite has been working with more than 300 community projects in an endeavour to mitigate hunger through food gardens and to provide early childhood development services to poor communities. Maverick Citizen interviewed five of the women leading these community projects and will run their stories over the next week.

If you happen to be driving past the Ivory Park taxi rank next to the Kopanong shopping centre on a Wednesday, you are likely to spot the elderly of Supa Dimama holding a market day, selling the products from their vegetable garden to their community.

Josephine Mpofu is the founder of the Supa Dimama Senior Citizens Centre based in the densely populated township of Ivory Park, Midrand.

Mpofu says she had a difficult upbringing. Her mother remarried when she was a teenager and she moved with her mother and stepfather to their new marital home, where she says she felt neglected and like "an orphan". She then moved in with her grandmother, who she says was everything to her.

This made her appreciate grandparents and the importance of looking after them. Mpofu says the elderly need to be venerated for the sacrifices they make for their children as well as being...