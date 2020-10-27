Seychelles: Chairperson of the African Union Commission Congratulates Wavel Ramkalawan's Election As President of the Republic of Seychelles

26 October 2020
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat wishes to congratulate His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan upon his election as President of the Republic of Seychelles, and the Seychelles Democratic Union Party which emerged victorious following the successful conduct of Presidential and National Assembly Elections held from 22-24 October 2020 .

He also commends outgoing President HE Danny Faure, for his stewardship of the Republic of Seychelles during his tenure, and for demonstrating strong statesmanship through his gracious acceptance of the outcome of the elections.

The Chairperson would also like to congratulate the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders for their collective efforts in the exemplary conduct of a peaceful, transparent and credible elections organized under challenging conditions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairperson takes this opportunity to reiterate the continued support of the African Union Commission to the people of the Republic of Seychelles as they continue to deepen their country's strong democratic and participative governance credentials.

