South Africa: The Omelette Is Cooked and Cannot Be Undone - We Are All African

opinion

When Archbishop Desmond Tutu declared at the opening of the 2010 Soccer World Cup that 'Africa is the cradle of humanity... we are all Africans', it was not a thoughtless, vacuous rhetorical statement; it was an assertion deeply informed by scientific evidence.

South Africa is a country full of shocks. They come hard and fast, at dizzying speeds. In recent times we have been treated to what amounts to an overdose of shocks from the daily Zondo Commission tragi-comic revelations of monumental corruption. And gender-based violence is so ubiquitous it is blood-curdling.

Then there is the convulsion at Senekal evoking a Tower of Babel spectacle. It displays an assortment of devotees of various mutually antagonistic ideological persuasions clad in outfits bedecked with insignia and belching songs incongruous with the democratic moment. There are many more afflictions, but these should suffice for illustrative purposes.

The most recent entrant to this cocktail of macabre shocks is the charge laid against Glen Snyman by the Western Cape education department. The charge sheet reads, "You committed a common law offence, to wit, by stating on your CV... that you are an African male."

This is not a flashback to apartheid South Africa; it is...