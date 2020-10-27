South Africa: Parliament Kick Starts Provincial Week in North West, 27 to 30 Oct

press release

Permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will from tomorrow be in their respective provinces for the week-long (27-30 October) Provincial Week programme.

The delegates, together with their provincial legislature counterparts, will spend the week interacting with municipalities on interventions to improve their financial state, governance challenges and the state of service delivery. The theme for this year's programme is 'Ensuring capable and financially sound local government.'

This year's Provincial Week will follow up on discussions held during the Local Government Week held from September 8 to 11, which also focused on ensuring capable and financially sound local government.

The municipalities which will be visited are:

North West (5) - Bojanala District Municipality, Mahikeng Local Municipality, Madibeng Local Municipality, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, Naledi Local Municipality

