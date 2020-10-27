South Africa: Parliament Kick Starts Provincial Week in North West, 27 to 30 Oct

26 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
Permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will from tomorrow be in their respective provinces for the week-long (27-30 October) Provincial Week programme.

The delegates, together with their provincial legislature counterparts, will spend the week interacting with municipalities on interventions to improve their financial state, governance challenges and the state of service delivery. The theme for this year's programme is 'Ensuring capable and financially sound local government.'

This year's Provincial Week will follow up on discussions held during the Local Government Week held from September 8 to 11, which also focused on ensuring capable and financially sound local government.

The municipalities which will be visited are:

North West (5) - Bojanala District Municipality, Mahikeng Local Municipality, Madibeng Local Municipality, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, Naledi Local Municipality

For media interviews with each delegation leader, please contact: North West; Ms Mado Sefora - 082 298 2476

Parliamentary meetings are open to the media and the public. Journalists who are interested in covering these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) are requested to forward their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi on email mmpindi@parliament.gov.za<mailto:mmpindi@parliament.gov.za> for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists must forward these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

Members of the public may follow committee and House sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament's YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

