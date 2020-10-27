South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa - Unveiling of Oliver Reginald Tambo Commemorative Statue

27 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the unveiling of the Oliver Reginald Tambo commemorative statue, OR Tambo International Airport, Ekurhuleni

Programme Director,

Premier of Gauteng, Mr David Makhura,

Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Cllr Mzwandile Masina,

Members of the Tambo Family,

Councillors,

Members of the diplomatic corps,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my privilege to be part of this historic occasion.

Every year during October we pay tribute to Oliver Reginald Tambo, one of the finest leaders and visionaries our country has produced.

He dedicated his life to the people of South Africa and to the achievement of democracy.

He led the struggle for freedom through its darkest and most difficult moments.

He spent through three decades in exile, working tirelessly to forge international support for the anti-apartheid struggle.

To the world, OR Tambo was the voice of South Africa's liberation movement.

He articulated the aspirations of every South African man, woman and child who yearned for freedom.

His name was known around the world, from Oslo to London, from Accra to Moscow.

Oliver Tambo was the architect of our freedom.

Thanks to his activism, people living in these distant lands got to know of our struggle and gladly joined it.

It is therefore most fitting that this statue has been erected here at this airport that bears his name, and that is a gateway to the continent and to the world.

As they take their first steps on South African soil, visitors to our country will see this magnificent bronze gleaming in the sunlight.

This statue is a colossus, as was the man it commemorates.

It stands as a symbol of our triumph as a nation over injustice thanks to the actions of good, brave and principled men and women like Oliver Tambo.

This is a project that has been long in the making, and I want to congratulate the City of Ekurhuleni for your persistence in bringing it to fruition.

Mayor Masina, this statue forms part of Ekurhuleni's bold vision to see our country's liberation history prominently displayed in the province's tourism hubs.

Like the statue of President Mandela at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, I have no doubt that this one too will become a tourist attraction.

And that it will become an essential stop for visitors to the OR Tambo Cultural Precinct, which is doing so much to preserve the legacy of this great man.

Allow me to conclude by thanking all who have made this day possible - the architects and the designers, Airports Company South Africa, the national and provincial Departments of Transport, the Gauteng provincial government and, above all, the City of Ekurhuleni.

I also want to thank the Tambo family for their cooperation and assistance with this project to honour their father.

In erecting this statue we affirm the importance of preserving our heritage for the benefit of future generations.

But we are also telling the world we have not forgotten our heroes.

We remember them, we want their stories known and we want their lives to inspire and encourage us as we strive together for a better world.

I thank you.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.