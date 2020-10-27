South Africa: Senekal Divisions Highlight the Urgent Need for a New Social Compact in South Africa

27 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

South Africa's democracy has weathered many crises, among them the firing of Thabo Mbeki and then Nhlanhla Nene, Marikana and the ruinous Zuma years. In Senekal in the Free State, we have witnessed the unfolding of a new crisis that highlights the urgency of finding a new social compact for the country.

Looking at Senekal, it is clear to me that it is merely a microcosm of the proverbial elephant in the room insofar as South African politics is concerned, that being, racism.

Why is it so difficult to rid ourselves of this social construct, is it because it is too embedded in our psyche and history? Who constitutes the South African nation? How does a certain section of our society in this day and age get together, pray, and then proceed to sing Die Stem (the old apartheid national anthem). What message are the farmers attempting to communicate? That life was much better under apartheid, or that our law enforcement agencies had a better handle on crime in those bad days?

If that's the message, they best be thinking again because it's simply not true. Thinkers and scholars trying to make sense of all this understand that as a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

