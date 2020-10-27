Morocco, Eswatini Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Industry and Health Sectors

Rabat — Morocco and Eswatini on Monday signed an industrial cooperation protocol and a joint declaration of intent on cooperation in the health sector.

These two agreements were signed in Rabat by the Moroccan minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Thulisilé Dladla, following bilateral talks.

The industrial cooperation protocol is intended to create a mutually beneficial approach between the two countries so as to develop an economic partnership with the aim of promoting private initiative and sustainable growth.

It also aims to strengthen and expand the existing partnerships between the two countries and develop new ones, in addition to promoting the exchange of experiences and expertise in industrial policy.

Through the joint declaration of intent, the two countries show their willingness to strengthen their cooperation in the field of health, and set the bilateral cooperation actions to be developed in this field, namely capacity building of health professionals and the sharing of experiences and expertise.