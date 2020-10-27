Egypt: PM - State Attaches Importance to MSMEs Sector

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Monday the importance attached by the State to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector; for its pivotal role in boosting production in various fields, pointing out to the efforts exerted by all bodies concerned to support and upgrade this vital sector.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting he chaired of the board of directors of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA).

The meeting was attended by the ministers of planning and economic development, international cooperation, finance, local development, youth and sports, social solidarity, trade and industry, in addition to members of the MSMEDA board of directors.

Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea reviewed the outcome of Turathna (Our Heritage) Exhibition 2020, noting that 630 exhibitors, including 400 women, took part in the event that was held on October 10-17.

As many as 28 products have been displayed at the exhibition, including handicrafts, hand-made carpets, traditional clothes, wooden products, seashells, copper, and furnishings.

Meanwhile, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed reviewed the national strategy for the development of MSMEs and entrepreneurship, noting that it goes in line with the State's strategy and Egypt Vision 2030.

The conferees agreed on sending the national strategy to members of the MSMEDA board of directors for review, ahead of giving it a final approval.