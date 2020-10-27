Egypt: Sisi Directs to Increase Added Value of Egypt's Assets

26 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed the officials in charge of Egypt's sovereign wealth fund to focus on maximizing the added value of the country's assets.

The move should be conducted through a scientific vision, which offers best alternatives for reinvesting these assets to achieve higher revenues from them, Sisi asserted.

This came during Sisi's meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Planning Minister Hala el Saeed, Communications Minister Amr Talaat, and Executive director of Egypt's sovereign wealth fund Ayman Sulaiman, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The president also directed Egypt's sovereign wealth fund to play a greater role in boosting the technological industries in the country, especially in the fields of communications, education, transport, artificial intelligence and other industries.

During the meeting, Sisi was briefed on the fund's activities and future plans.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.