Egypt: Sisi Directs to Increase Added Value of Egypt's Assets

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed the officials in charge of Egypt's sovereign wealth fund to focus on maximizing the added value of the country's assets.

The move should be conducted through a scientific vision, which offers best alternatives for reinvesting these assets to achieve higher revenues from them, Sisi asserted.

This came during Sisi's meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Planning Minister Hala el Saeed, Communications Minister Amr Talaat, and Executive director of Egypt's sovereign wealth fund Ayman Sulaiman, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The president also directed Egypt's sovereign wealth fund to play a greater role in boosting the technological industries in the country, especially in the fields of communications, education, transport, artificial intelligence and other industries.

During the meeting, Sisi was briefed on the fund's activities and future plans.