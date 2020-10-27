South Africa: MEC Sipho Hlomuka Warns Residents Across North-Western Parts of KwaZulu-Natal of Risk of Severe Thunderstorms

26 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Severe thunderstorms expected across KZN, COGTA MEC Hlomuka places disaster management teams on alert

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has warned residents across the north-western parts of the province of the risk of severe thunderstorms which are expected to affect these areas from this afternoon into the evening.

KZN Cogta has received reports from the South African Weather Service which indicate that severe storms may result in heavy downpours, hail as well as excessive lightning in the areas under the Zululand, uMkhanyakude, uMgungundlovu, uMzinyathi, uThukela, and Harry Gwala districts.

The expected thunderstorms bring with them the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas and the risk of damage to critical infrastructure and housing, particularly in informal settlements.

Hlomuka has urged residents to exercise caution as such weather conditions continue to pose a serious risk to human life in the province. "We are appealing to communities to abide by the latest weather warnings. Those who are caught in these weather conditions outdoors are urged to seek shelter immediately. Those who are utilising routes that cross rivers are urged not to cross flooded walkways," said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka has also placed disaster management teams on high alert in all affected districts. Their residents are urged to report any incidents to their local ward authority or to their nearest Disaster Management Centre which can be reached through their municipality.

The Disaster Management teams will be monitoring routes and areas that are prone to localised flooding. Hlomuka has similarly appealed to motorists to drive with caution.

