Namibia: NIP Managers Face Dismissal

The state-owned Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) has been advised to fire two senior managers found guilty of negligence and implementing unlawful decisions by their former chief executive officer (CEO).

The implicated officials are chief human capital officer Monika Pendukeni and chief technology officer Valerie Garises.

Lawyer Kobus Miller, who led the disciplinary enquiry into the conduct of senior managers, recommended the dismissals in a ruling delivered last week.

The disciplinary process started a year ago, three months after the managers were suspended.

Some of the charges are linked to decisions by former NIP chief executive officer Augustinus Katiti, who was suspended in 2018.

Pendukeni and Garises faced charges of unprocedural appointment of staff members, awarding uncapped bursaries, payment transactions between themselves and NIP consultants, and dishing out contracts to people they have relationships with.

"I bear in mind the charges on which the respective employees were convicted. They are all serious in their nature and run course to any notion of sound corporate governance.

"I accordingly recommend that Pendukeni and Garises be dismissed," Miller said.

Pendukeni faced six charges while Garises faced seven, including the failure to declare a conflict of interest and following unlawful instructions from Katiti.

Together, they were found guilty of ignoring the company's procurement policies when they contracted Roma Kitchens to supply office furniture valued at more than N$7 million in 2016.

Pendukeni was found guilty on all charges, while Garises was found guilty on six.

Pendukeni alledgedly hired two employees, Jefta Gaob and John Kaimu, unprocedurally for the position of manager of corporate affairs, instead of one.

This was after Johannes Klemens, who occupied the position temporarily, left to pursue studies.

The appointment was made in November 2017, documents show.

"What cannot be denied is the fact that Ms Pendukeni aided and abetted Mr Katiti to engage in what was clearly a breach of the relevant NIP policy," Miller's ruling said.

He said the entire process was irregular and irrational from its inception to its conclusion as policies were deliberately ignored.

He added that in the event where deviations of policies were to be considered, Pendukeni would have taken it up with the board, of which the primary responsibility is to approve policies.

Pendukeni has been employed by the NIP since December 2006.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Garises started working at the NIP in January 2012.

As a member of the procurement committee, Garises did not declare her relationship with Green Enterprises (Pty) Ltd managing director Llewellyn le Hane.

The NIP later awarded Green Enterprises a tender, Miller said.

He also found that Le Hane's name appeared on Garises' curriculum vitae as a reference.

"This indicates a relationship, which is neither casual nor one in passing.

"As a member of the procurement committee, there was a duty to disclose possible conflicts of interest, be it real or perceived, which was not done. I believe it should have been done," the ruling reads.

Garises was also found guilty regarding a cyber security service tender allocated to the company Netsecurity (Pty) Ltd.

The rationale behind hiring Netsecurity (Pty) Ltd is that Katiti was allegedly blackmailed to pay U$3 200 (around N$51 000), or compromising material depicting him would be circulated to all his contacts.

This is according to leaked email exchanges between the company and Garises, seen by The Namibian.

Miller said the NIP's procurement committee refused to authorise direct tenders, but Garises and Katiti decided to procure the services directly from the company.

"Katiti was the one who made the final decision, but there can be no doubt that he acted with the support and acquiescence of Garises," he said.

Miller added: "Garises stated in her defence that she was simply following an instruction from the CEO. The fact remains that the instruction was not lawful."

Katiti has over the years denied any wrongdoing and insisted on a witch-hunt against him.

He castigated the board for focusing on issues like buying furniture from Italy and writing to politicians, while the organisation was struggling to handle basic blood tests.

Katiti told The Namibian yesterday that Netsecurity was not contracted directly by the NIP, but by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

He also said the company was not solely asked to look into the spam emails sent to him as it has already been doing work for both the CDC and NIP for a number of years

"I received a spam e-mail and I immediately forwarded it to the IT people, so that they investigate the origin of it.

"They were improving our IT system, and Netsecurity was recommended to us. They did a presentation and found loopholes in our IT system. That is how we got to approve their services," Katiti said.

NIP acting CEO David Uirab, when asked for comment, said: "I cannot comment on any specifics of staff disciplinary matters, as you would know."

Uirab declined to comment further when asked whether the institution is going to act on Miller's ruling.

Questions sent to Pendukeni and Garises went unanswered.