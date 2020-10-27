South Africa: Transnet Financials On the Wrong Side of the Tracks, but There's No Need for a Begging Bowl

26 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Transnet released its results late last week and, to the relief of the government and taxpayers alike, this is one state-owned entity that will not need to go cap in hand for a bailout. However, the company is no longer the cash cow it used to be, and the group's performance and financial metrics are looking a tad shaky.

Transnet CEO Portia Derby has been at the helm of the organisation for a little over nine months - long enough to get to grips with the operational and financial challenges facing the giant logistics operator.

Of the six major risks identified as being a threat to future prosperity, two have the real potential to derail Derby and her team's turnaround efforts. These are Transnet's financial sustainability and its market growth risk - in other words, its poor service and poor infrastructure, which are causing customers to seek alternatives.

The latest set of financial results - while superficially solid - reflect cause for concern.

Despite economic growth of just 0.2% in 2019, and many operational challenges, Transnet realised a 1.3% increase in revenue to R75.1-billion, largely thanks to an average tariff increase of 2.9%.

But volumes in the group's largest business...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

