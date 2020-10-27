Tanzania: Karatu Health Project Gets Over 80m/ - Boost

KIHEWA Health Project has received support in medical equipment to improve maternal and infant health.

World Vision Tanzania gave 87m/- and procured equipment for the project in Endabash and Eyasi divisions in Karatu District.

Receiving the donation, Karatu District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Lucas Kazingo, thanked the organisation, saying the support was of great benefit to the residents of the two divisions and beyond.

"Endabash Health Centre is surrounded by several dispensaries so the support will enable it provide specialised medical treatment, including surgeries. There will be no need to rush patients to the district hospital. We thank you for this support," said Dr Kazingo.

He was of the view that the support and project would reduce the number of deaths among pregnant women, delivering mothers and children below the age of five years.

The equipment delivered include beds meant for operations and delivering women, machines to support breathing and for keeping newborns warm.

Some were sent to four health facilities and later all 12 facilities will receive the support.

Mother and Child Coordinator, Hasna Sandawa pledged to maintain the equipment so that they could be used for long to help many patients.

The project is set to benefit directly 11,937 people while indirectly 46,545 people will also be helped