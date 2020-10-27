Namibia: Horticulture Project Launched in Omaruru

26 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Omaruru — The ministry of youth in its effort to empower young Namibian youth, launched a self-employment horticulture project in Omaruru on Friday.

The horticulture project aims to encourage and create employment opportunities for young people to produce crops and vegetables and contribute to the country's food security.

With 39.2% of youth unemployment, Erongo governor Neville Andre said the new project is part of the government plans to create self-sustainable projects driven by young Namibians.

He said the project responds to the directions outlined in the Harambee Prosperity Plan including calls for the expansion of youth participation in social and economic development.

"The sub-pillar of youth enterprise development in the Harambee Prosperity Plan has dual objectives, to create an enabling environment for private sector entrepreneurial startups and growth-oriented SMEs, as well as to facilitate the establishment of youth-owned enterprises, through government structures and interventions," Andre explained.

He said the objective of the horticulture project is to increase skills, productivity and income potential of out of school youth in peri-urban and rural areas.

"Specifically, over the next years, this project seeks to provide 84 disadvantaged young men and women between the ages 16 and 35 years with access to business development services through horticulture to realize their full economic potential. Thereafter, more young people will take up this opportunity and scale it up to all constituencies. The programme will be rolled out to all 14 regions," the governor said.

Andre explained that young people face higher barriers to entrepreneurship, hence the ministry felt the need to ensure that youth self-employment projects are established and strengthened to ensure that young people become self-reliant.

"Youth unemployment and underemployment constitute central challenges to Namibia's development. The lack of economic opportunities also has serious social implications, as the inability to gain financial autonomy affects young people's dignity.

-edeklerk@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.