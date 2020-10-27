South Africa: Zane Killian Spent R1.5-Million On Alleged Phone Pings to Lawyers, Members of the Underworld, Court Hears

analysis

Murder accused Zane Killian pinged the phone of Cape Town criminal lawyer William Booth 500 times between March and September 2020. Booth is one of several people within the legal fraternity and underworld whose devices were pinged over the past six months.

Former rugby player and murder accused Zane Killian allegedly pinged the phones of several people within the legal fraternity and underworld more than 10,000 times over a period of six months. A ping costs around R150, which means that he has spent in the region of R1.5-million.

Killian's lawyer, Eric Bryer, revealed this information on Monday 26 October following the postponement of Killian's bail application in the Bellville Regional Court.

Killian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal interception of communication relating to the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant Charl Kinnear on 18 September outside his house in Gearing Street, Bishop Lavis. Killian is known to have pinged Kinnear's phone 2,116 times until he was killed.

He now also faces an additional charge of attempted murder relating to the botched attack on Booth. Booth, a Cape Town criminal lawyer, survived an attempt on his life at his home in Higgovale in Cape Town in...