South Africa: Zane Killian Spent R1.5-Million On Alleged Phone Pings to Lawyers, Members of the Underworld, Court Hears

26 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Murder accused Zane Killian pinged the phone of Cape Town criminal lawyer William Booth 500 times between March and September 2020. Booth is one of several people within the legal fraternity and underworld whose devices were pinged over the past six months.

Former rugby player and murder accused Zane Killian allegedly pinged the phones of several people within the legal fraternity and underworld more than 10,000 times over a period of six months. A ping costs around R150, which means that he has spent in the region of R1.5-million.

Killian's lawyer, Eric Bryer, revealed this information on Monday 26 October following the postponement of Killian's bail application in the Bellville Regional Court.

Killian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal interception of communication relating to the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant Charl Kinnear on 18 September outside his house in Gearing Street, Bishop Lavis. Killian is known to have pinged Kinnear's phone 2,116 times until he was killed.

He now also faces an additional charge of attempted murder relating to the botched attack on Booth. Booth, a Cape Town criminal lawyer, survived an attempt on his life at his home in Higgovale in Cape Town in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.