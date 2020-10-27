Namibia: UDF Gunning for Arandis, Daures and Karibib

Walvis Bay — The United Democratic Front (UDF) party say they are more than ready to take over Arandis, Daures and Karibib constituencies in the upcoming regional and local authority elections.

The party held a mini rally on Saturday in Henties Bay where it will be contesting the local authority election as well. The party also took the opportunity to introduce its candidates for the elections.

The UDF local authority councillor in Henties Bay, Micheal Skini, said the party has a strong leadership that has been tested and is still relevant in the Namibian political context.

"Hence, we are aiming for five seats in Henties Bay local authority while we are also preparing ourselves to take over Daures and Karibib constituencies," he said.

Skini, who is also a local authority candidate in Henties Bay, pointed out that the UDF leadership is concerned about the lack of proper housing at Henties Bay in particular, despite the fact that the country has been independent for 30 years.

"People can no longer live in shacks in an independent Namibia. When given the mandate we will make sure that our people's lives are dignified when it comes to the basic needs, including water and electricity," he said.

Arandis constituency candidate, Daniel Tsaneb, on his part urged former UDF members to return to the party as UDF is their "home".

Tsaneb added that his main aim if voted into power will be to focus on aligning the marginalised in such a way that they can be included in mainstream economic activities.

Tsaneb also said he wants to redress issues such as bureaucracy as well as killer regulations at regional and local authority level as they hamper the development of upcoming business entrepreneurs. "Small businesses continue to suffer due to stringent regulations that are against them and I am ready to address these challenges for the economic prosperity of our upcoming entrepreneurs as they are the backbone of our economy," he said.

Another issue he raised was the scars left by the apartheid government. He said several towns in Erongo are still racially segregated and that it is high time this disparity is addressed at local and regional level.

- edeklerk@nepc.com.na