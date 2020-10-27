South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture Congratulates New Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture would like to congratulate 24 year old Shudufhadzo Musida on her reign as the new Miss South Africa.

She was born and bred in Ha-Vhangani, Masia Village in Vhembe District, Limpopo and has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witswatersrand.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa said "It is awe-inspiring to live in a time where we co-exist with this level of excellence. Shudufhadzo is exemplary to the youth of South Africa, Africa and the world. She is the epitome of the quality of youth leadership that the country and the world deserves."

We wish her all the best in her journey as Miss South Africa.