South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Welcomes Breakthrough in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Investigation

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the South African Police Service for the breakthrough in the investigation and arrests following the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele announced earlier today - on the sixth anniversary of the murder of the national and continental sports icon - that five suspects had been arrested today in Gauteng and Kwa Zulu-Natal.

The arrests were the result of a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to the investigation, with the South Africa Police Service working closely with the National Directorate for Public Prosecutions.

In addition, the breakthrough in the Meyiwa case is attributable to the establishment two years ago by the National Commissioner of Police of a Cold Case Team to reopen unsuccessful investigations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "Today is a day on which we revisit the sadness that affected millions of us as South Africans when we lost Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

"But this anniversary is mitigated by the arrest of five suspects who have been unable to escape the reach of the law, regardless of the passage of time.

Pres Cyril Ramaphosa continued: "We congratulate the police for their hard work and persistence. We must now allow the criminal justice system and the judiciary to do their work and handle this matter to finality."