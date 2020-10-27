Morocco: Maroc Telecom Named Top Performer Csr for 7th Consecutive Time

Casablanca — Morocco's telecoms operator 'Maroc Telecom' was named "Top Performer CSR 2020" by the independent rating agency Vigeo Eiris, while maintaining its presence in the Casablanca Index ESG 10.

The rating agency Vigeo-Eiris awarded Maroc Telecom the distinction "Top Performer CSR 2020" for the seventh consecutive time since the introduction in 2012 of this distinction in Morocco, Maroc Telecom said Monday in a press release.

This title once again rewards the company for having obtained an overall rating among the highest of companies listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, at the end of the agency's last rating cycle, said the same source.

Maroc Telecom was also distinguished on three specific criteria, on which it collected high scores, namely "Respect for fundamental human rights and prevention of violations of these rights", "Effectiveness of audit systems and internal controls" and "Respect for freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining".

The company has maintained its presence in the "Casablanca ESG 10" Index for the third year in a row, the source said, noting that this index, launched by the Casablanca Stock Exchange in 2018, includes the 10 capitalizations that obtained the highest scores from Vigeo-Eiris.

This double distinction confirms, once again, "the interest shown by Maroc Telecom in the challenges of social responsibility, their integration into its growth strategy, as well as the progress made over the years to strengthen its contribution to the reduction of the digital divide and sustainable development, " the release read.