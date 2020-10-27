Morocco: Maroc Telecom Named Top Performer Csr for 7th Consecutive Time

26 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Casablanca — Morocco's telecoms operator 'Maroc Telecom' was named "Top Performer CSR 2020" by the independent rating agency Vigeo Eiris, while maintaining its presence in the Casablanca Index ESG 10.

The rating agency Vigeo-Eiris awarded Maroc Telecom the distinction "Top Performer CSR 2020" for the seventh consecutive time since the introduction in 2012 of this distinction in Morocco, Maroc Telecom said Monday in a press release.

This title once again rewards the company for having obtained an overall rating among the highest of companies listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, at the end of the agency's last rating cycle, said the same source.

Maroc Telecom was also distinguished on three specific criteria, on which it collected high scores, namely "Respect for fundamental human rights and prevention of violations of these rights", "Effectiveness of audit systems and internal controls" and "Respect for freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining".

The company has maintained its presence in the "Casablanca ESG 10" Index for the third year in a row, the source said, noting that this index, launched by the Casablanca Stock Exchange in 2018, includes the 10 capitalizations that obtained the highest scores from Vigeo-Eiris.

This double distinction confirms, once again, "the interest shown by Maroc Telecom in the challenges of social responsibility, their integration into its growth strategy, as well as the progress made over the years to strengthen its contribution to the reduction of the digital divide and sustainable development, " the release read.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.