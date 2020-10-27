Algeria: Constitutional Amendment Marks Algeria's Reconciliation With Itself, With History

25 October 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The constitutional amendment bill, to be submitted to referendum on November 1st, marks Algeria's reconciliation with itself and its history and the first steps to put back on track the country after the abuses committed in recent years, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said.

In an address broadcast by the Algerian Television and National Radio, as part of the referendum campaign on the constitutional amendment, the prime minister said the constitutional amendment bill marks the "reconciliation of Algeria with itself, with its history and with the aspirations of its children."

He added that it also "puts our country back on track after the abuses perpetrated in recent years, which have almost destroyed the cohesion of the State and its institutions."

See also: Constitutional amendment, priority for Algeria in this "crucial stage"

The two articles state that "the people is the source of all power," and that "national sovereignty belongs exclusively to the people."

The referendum is "one of the democratic instruments through which citizens freely express their will," the premier said.

He added that it constitutes, with the right to vote, a means of expression of popular sovereignty.

Djerad explained that the constitutional amendment submitted to a referendum on November 1st "is not an end in itself, but the means to achieve the ambitious and legitimate goals of the Algerian people."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

