Morocco: Agreement On Sovereignty Posts, Important Step Towards Progress On Other Issues - Speaker of Libyan Lower House

Salé — The agreement on sovereignty posts in Libya is an important step forward to achieve progress on other issues, said Sunday the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh.

Speaking at a joint meeting with the press following talks in Salé with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, the Libyan official stressed that "the Libyan brothers met in Morocco and reached solutions, including an agreement on sovereignty posts which is a significant step to facilitate the other issues."

He also referred to the agreement on a permanent cease-fire in Libya reached two days ago, as well as the opening of air traffic.

On the same occasion, Saleh expressed his deep gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for his role and efforts to reach a settlement of the Libyan crisis.

For his part, El Malki underlined that the convergence of views of the Libyan parties has led to a number of achievements, stressing that "new rounds will take place to turn these achievements into reality."

He also recalled the signing, in early summer, of a Memorandum of Understanding between Morocco's and Libya's Lower Houses, deeming it a step which reveals "the political and popular will to engage in a continuous dialogue between the Libyan brothers, but also with Moroccan MPs."

This MoU leaves the door wide open to breathe a new momentum into parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, he said.

On Saturday, the Speaker of Libyan Lower House held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.