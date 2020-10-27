Morocco: Agreement On Sovereignty Posts, Important Step Towards Progress On Other Issues - Speaker of Libyan Lower House

25 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Salé — The agreement on sovereignty posts in Libya is an important step forward to achieve progress on other issues, said Sunday the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh.

Speaking at a joint meeting with the press following talks in Salé with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, the Libyan official stressed that "the Libyan brothers met in Morocco and reached solutions, including an agreement on sovereignty posts which is a significant step to facilitate the other issues."

He also referred to the agreement on a permanent cease-fire in Libya reached two days ago, as well as the opening of air traffic.

On the same occasion, Saleh expressed his deep gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for his role and efforts to reach a settlement of the Libyan crisis.

For his part, El Malki underlined that the convergence of views of the Libyan parties has led to a number of achievements, stressing that "new rounds will take place to turn these achievements into reality."

He also recalled the signing, in early summer, of a Memorandum of Understanding between Morocco's and Libya's Lower Houses, deeming it a step which reveals "the political and popular will to engage in a continuous dialogue between the Libyan brothers, but also with Moroccan MPs."

This MoU leaves the door wide open to breathe a new momentum into parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, he said.

On Saturday, the Speaker of Libyan Lower House held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.