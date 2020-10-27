Morocco: Marrakesh Local Artists Bring Back to Life Mythical Square of Jemaa FNA

Marrakech — Dozens of artists from the Jemaa Fna Square were invited, Saturday, to perform in this mythical place of Marrakesh.

This initiative, launched by the Development Center of the Tensift region (CDRT) and the Association Grand Atlas, was intended to send a strong message of solidarity and hope in this mythical square that aspires to welcome back its visitors and artists in the very near future.

For nearly three hours, storytellers, musicians and agile acrobats presented shows in the square, which is a major attraction and a must-see place in Marrakesh.

This cultural event, which took place in strict compliance with health measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), was aimed at signalling that tourism and cultural activity is gradually resuming in Marrakesh and in Jemaa Fna Square, Chairman of the CDRT, Ahmed Chehbouni told MAP.

Parallel to the shows, an awareness campaign on the dangers of the Covid-19 and means to protect from was carried out in the square.

Listed such as intangible cultural heritage since 2008 and world heritage since 1985 by UNESCO, the Jemaa Fna Square welcomes annually more than 2 million visitors.