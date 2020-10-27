Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for 40-Bed Kpone Hospital - 400-Bed Tema Regional Hospital

25 October 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the construction of a forty (40) bed Municipal Hospital at Kpone, in the Greater Accra Region.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the sod-cutting ceremony represents another important milestone in Government's commitment to guaranteeing access to healthcare for all Ghanaians, through improving existing healthcare facilities, and constructing new ones in places where none exist in the country.

The President told the gathering that Government has secured funding towards the construction and equipping of twelve (12) hospitals with the associated staff accommodation facilities for hospital workers, and Kpone is one of the beneficiary communities.

An amount of seventy-five million, five hundred thousand euros (€71.5 million) from Erste Group Bank AG and Česká Spořitelna a.s., has been secured towards the construction and equipping of these twelve (12) hospitals. This is covered by an export credit guarantee of eight million, six hundred thousand euros (€8,612,931.30) from the EGAP of Czech Republic.

The project will be constructed by VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria, a global leader in the construction of healthcare facilities, and the other beneficiary communities are Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Achiase and Adukrom in the Eastern Region; Suame, Drobonso, Sabronum, Manso Nkwanta, Twedie in the Ashanti Region; and Mim in the Ahafo Region.

These projects, including that of Kpone, are expected to be completed in twenty-four (24) months.

The commencement of these projects, President Akufo-Addo said, serves as further evidence of Government's commitment to achieving the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Universal Health Coverage for all Ghanaians.

Upon completion, the Kpone Municipal Hospital will be fitted with the following staff offices, outpatient department and a public health wing, surgical suite consisting of a theatre, recovery ward, and a sterilisation unit, delivery unit and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), laboratory, pharmacy and x-ray, beds for males, females and pediatrics, services block containing the laundry, stores and a cold room, and staff accommodation.

Other components of the project package include supply and installation of medical equipment, 1-year post completion warranty and maintenance, and a training component for staff.

The President urged the contactor VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria to work assiduously, and ensure that this project is delivered on time and on budget, and he expected that they will employ indigenes during the construction period.

"Niimei, I am delighted and honoured by your presence here, and I assure you that this project is a sign of greater things to come for Kpone, and, indeed, for the whole nation. Government's commitment to the total development of Ghana is absolute," he added.

400-bed Tema Regional Hospital

President Akufo-Addo later in the day cut the sod for the construction of a 400-bed secondary level Hospital to be located in Tema.

Through an ASHRA facility, with an ASHRA insurance premium of twenty million, three hundred and thirty-nine thousand euros (€20,339,000), an amount of one hundred and forty million euros (€140 million) has been secured for the construction of the Nkoranza District Hospital; 400 bed secondary level Hospital at Tema; accident and Emergency Department and a ward at Dormaa Hospital; and reconstruction of the Central Medical Stores that got burnt in January 2015.

The construction of this Hospital will be undertaken by the Israeli company, Engineering Development Construction, a firm that is familiar with the Ghanaian terrain, having already constructed a number of facilities in the country.

