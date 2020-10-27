Algeria: Towards Creation of National Market of Dates in Ouargla

25 October 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Ouargla — A market of dates will be built in the province of Ouargla to better organize the marketing of this product, announced Saturday, in Ouargla, Minister of Trade Kamel Rezig.

