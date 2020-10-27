Ghana: Police Intensify Patrols to Prevent Reprisal Attacks At Odododiodoo

The police have intensified patrols, to prevent reprisal attacks at Odododiodoo constituency, in the Greater Accra Region.

This follows a clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NPP), last Sunday, at James Town, in Accra.

According to the police, efforts were underway to arrest perpetrators of the clash, to assist in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed these developments to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, said the police has commenced investigations into the incidence.

She said medical forms have been issued to ten people, who suffered injuries during the confusion, to attend hospital.

DSP Tenge urged political parties to channel their grievances through the appropriate quarters to ensure peace, adding, "We are in elections and all supporters of parties must endeavour to ensure peace during and after elections".

The Ghanaian Times in its Monday, October 26, 2020 issue, reported that supporters of the NPP and the NDC attacked each other at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency, leaving a number of them injured.

The incident occurred on the Atta Mills highway, at a junction called 'One way,' on Sunday morning.

Videos, which emerged on social media about the clash showed supporters in attires of both parties and other party paraphernalia throwing stones, bottles and other items at each other on the street.

The immediate cause of the incident is yet to be known, but police source said both parties had filed complaints following the incident on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were said to be receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Odododiodoo constituency has been identified by the Ghana Police Service as one of the hotspot zones, prone to electoral violence in the Greater Accra Region ahead of the December 7 national elections.

In a recent assessment, the police identified 50 flashpoints in the constituency, making it one of the two highest hotspot constituencies in the Greater Accra Region, aside Ayawaso Central.