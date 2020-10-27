Ghana: Political Parties Endorse Old Stars Peace Match

27 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Three influential political parties in Ghana - the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Convention Peoples Party (CPP) have lent their support to the inaugural old stars peace match slated for November 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This was after the planning committee of the games last week visited their respective headquarters in Accra to officially invite them to the event.

The six-man contingent included George Alhassan, Nii Moi Maclean, J.B. 'Rubberman' Naawu and Awuley Quaye of Olympics fame.

Others included Evans Aryeequaye who featured for Hearts and Thomas Otinkorang who featured for both clubs.

The match, which was initiated to advocate for peace at the December 7 polls, would witness a friendly contest between retired players of Accra Hearts of Oak (AHOOPA) and their city rivals Accra Great Olympics (AGOOPA).

However, this would be preceded by the official launch of the Old Players Association of Great Olympics.

At the premises of the three political parties, the team was received by party administrators who reiterated the calls for peaceful elections and assured that their parties would participate in the game.

Spokesman for the planning committee, Mr Evans Aryeequaye, thanked the parties for their commitment to peace, adding that being the main actors of the elections; they must assume the central role of pushing for peace.

The team also met the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hearts, Frederick Moore, who commended the retired players for their timely project - pledging the club's support.

He said Hearts and Olympics were amongst a handful of traditional clubs that had remained relevant in the 21st century and therefore a strong old players outfit boded well for the development of both clubs.

The team also visited the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) where they dropped off letters to officially invite both agencies to the game.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

