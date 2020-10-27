Ghana: Acquah, Mariam Show Class At Mcdan Snr Training Match

27 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

One of Ghana's promising tennis players, Johnson Acquah, put up an outstanding performance to win the McDan Training Matches (seniors edition) which ended at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Acquah defeated Fumi 6-1,6-4 at the grand finale to walk away with a giant trophy, cash prize of GH¢1,000 and other souvenirs from organisers.

Fumi also received a cash prize of GH¢500 and goodies from organisers for his efforts as the two finalists sold an amazing game, much to the delight of tennis fans.

In the ladies event, it was Mariam Ibrahim who stood tall against Shika Mckorley to walk away with a 6-3,6-3 win to clinch the ultimate trophy.

Just like the men's winner, Mariam had GH¢1000 as well as souvenirs while Shika received GH¢500 for coming second.

The event was aimed at providing the platform for tennis players to challenge each other and prepare them for upcoming competitions.

The event would continue today with the Juniors competition for U-12, U-14 and U-16 and end on Saturday where distinguished young players would walk away with prizes.

President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah, congratulated the winners and other players for their efforts and urged them to continue training to improve.

"Most of the players have shown quality and it is very exciting to watch them, but there is still room for improvement as they could always get better,"he stated.

He thanked organisers, the McDan Foundation, for 'the timely intervention' as players had been inactive due to COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer for McDan Foundation,Mrs Abigail McKorley, said they were committed to the promotion of tennis in the country.

She praised particularly the female players for showing class and urged them to continue working hard for subsequent competitions.

