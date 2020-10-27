Ghana: Commissioner of Insurance Conferred With GJA Honorary Membership Status

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has conferred an 'Honorary Membership' status on the Commissioner of Insurance of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Justice Yaw Ofori.

This was done at the 25th awards ceremony of the GJA on Saturday, which was on the theme, 'COVID-19 and the credible presidential and parliamentary elections: The media factor.'

A citation presented to Mr Ofori partly read that the conferment of honorary membership on him was in recognition of the Commissioner's initiatives including the introduction of the Motor Insurance Database (MID) and championing the institution of an Insurance Education Fund to build the capacity of the industry and educate the insuring public to see the value in insuring their lives and property.

The citation read that since the Commissioner assumed the position of the Commissioner of Insurance and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NIC, he had demonstrated his leadership and management skills by championing many initiatives and developments in the insurance space.

"He believes in the media in awareness creation and education, as he became a friend of the media, the general public and the GJA," the citation read.

It said his contribution to the development of the insurance industry in Ghana and his achievements, including the introduction of the MID to checkmate fake motor insurance in Ghana, could not go unnoticed.

Speaking to the media, Mr Ofori expressed joy at the fact that in spite of what he thought was just doing his work, there were observers out there evaluating his work.

He advised the public to do the best they could in their "small corners" and expressed his appreciation to the GJA for the honour done him.