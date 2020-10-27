Ghana: Veep Supports Victims of Collapse Church of Prosperity Building With Gh¢200,000

27 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidu — Vice President Dr Alhaji Muhamudu Bawumia has donated GH¢200,000 to victims and families who were affected by the collapse of the Church of Prosperity building at Akyem Batabi, in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The Vice President also revealed that government would pay medical bills of all those who were injured and admitted at the Oda Government Hospital, following the incident.

Vice President Bawumia made the donation when he mourned with the bereaved families and church members during a visit to the area, as part of his tour of the region.

He said "this donation is just for a start-up and then later we will see the way forward. Therefore, the District Chief Executive, Alex Incoom, will ensure the money is shared to all the families".

He added that "as humans we will not understand why these things happen, but we would continue to pray for the lost and the injured."

Dr Bawumia stated that government was committed to extending a helping hand to all victims, and assured that they would continue to follow issues keenly and help victims when necessary.

The Chief of Akyem Batabi, Barima Oppong Kyekyeku, expressed his appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President for their kind gesture towards the victims.

He also expressed appreciation to the media and the rescue teams for their efforts in saving the victims and removing the dead from wreckage.

Personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation who led rescuers have retrieved at least 22 bodies, made up of 12 females and 10 males, from the debris, after the collapse of the church building last Tuesday.

About eight people survived the incident, and the founder of the Church of Prosperity, Prophet Akoa Isaac, was last Saturday granted bail after his arrest on Friday.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.