Morocco: Nador - 3 Nabbed for Fraud and Organization of Illegal Immigration Operation - Police

25 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Policemen on Saturday arrested three people in Nador for fraud and organization of illegal immigration operations.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested following a complaint received by police services from seven candidates for illegal emigration who paid DH 30,000 each to immigrate illegally to Spain, National Police (DGSN) said in a statement.

Searches carried out in connection with the case led to the seizure of 10 makeshift boats, including one equipped with an engine, allegedly used in illegal immigration operations, it said.

The three accused were remanded in police custody as part of the preliminary investigation conducted under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor, in order to shed light on all the ramifications and possible links of this criminal ring and determine all the criminal acts of which the suspects are accused, according to the same source.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.