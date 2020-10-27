Morocco: Nador - 3 Nabbed for Fraud and Organization of Illegal Immigration Operation - Police

Rabat — Policemen on Saturday arrested three people in Nador for fraud and organization of illegal immigration operations.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested following a complaint received by police services from seven candidates for illegal emigration who paid DH 30,000 each to immigrate illegally to Spain, National Police (DGSN) said in a statement.

Searches carried out in connection with the case led to the seizure of 10 makeshift boats, including one equipped with an engine, allegedly used in illegal immigration operations, it said.

The three accused were remanded in police custody as part of the preliminary investigation conducted under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor, in order to shed light on all the ramifications and possible links of this criminal ring and determine all the criminal acts of which the suspects are accused, according to the same source.