Algeria: Referendum Campaign - Laying Foundations for 'New Era' to Build New Algeria

Algiers — Laying the foundations for a "new era" to build a "new and developed Algeria" was the main focus of the speeches made Saturday by the leaders of the referendum campaign on the draft Constitution amendment, scheduled for November 1st.
